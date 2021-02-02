Crab Du Jour in Ewing’s Soft Opening Will Save Your Money

A new seafood restaurant just opened in Ewing Township, and you're invited to the soft opening today (Tuesday, February 2nd) through next Tuesday (February 9th), according to Facebook, and you'll save some money.

Have you heard of it? It's a chain restaurant called Crab Du Jour. It's described as a Cajun Seafood Boil & Bar. Sounds fun, doesn't it? It's located at 1769 North Olden Avenue. I did a quick search on Google Maps and it looks like it replaced the old Maryland Crab Seafood House...the bright blue restaurant next to J&S Auto Haus.

Check out the new eatery today through next Tuesday and you'll save 10% on all food items. Nice. Great way to attract customers. You can check out their menu and order online here. or call (609) 403-6370. They have Po Boys, flounder, oyster and clam baskets, a Make Your Own Combo deal, a Family Catch deal, and if you have non-seafood eaters in your family, they have the classics, chicken tenders, wings, fried pickles and more.

I have to be honest, I'd never heard of it until recently when the other new location in the area opened in Hamilton Township (near the old Kmart). I was so excited that it was the first of its kind in the area, but, then looked it up and there are a bunch of other New Jersey locations in Lumberton, Delran, North Bergen, Pennsauken, Turnersville, and there's one coming soon to Cherry Hill and Springfield Township. There's also a Crab Du Jour at 1201 East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, PA. Who knew? Lol.

Crab Du Jour's normal operating hours will be 11am - 9:30pm, 7 days a week.