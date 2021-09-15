Cranberry Fest in Bordentown, NJ Is Back October 2nd & 3rd

It's back. The beloved and much anticipated Cranberry Fest in Bordentown will be happening Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday, October 3rd, rain or shine, but, cross your fingers for shine. Lol.

The popular free event was forced to be canceled last year because of the pandemic, but, the 31st annual craft show/street festival is a go. It will be happening from 11am - 5pm both days. on Farnsworth Avenue.

There will be over 100 artists, crafters, and vendors with tons of unique handmade, upcycled, and vintage products. It would be a good time to start thinking about those on your holiday gift list.

There will also be live music throughout the weekend and a Craft Beer Garden.

Sounds like fun, doesn't it? Bring on the fall. Tell your family and friends. Let's hope for a nice, crisp and clear weekend.

Farnworth Avenue in Bordentown is home to some of the best restaurants in the area. They will be offering their amazing food, so bring your appetite, you won't be disappointed, plus there will be a few other food/snack vendors.

Parking will be free with shuttle buses running throughout the day.

For more information, click here or check Facebook as the event gets closer.

