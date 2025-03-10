Why can't this ever be me?

I'm sure you've said that to yourself once or twice when you hear about other people in our area hitting it big in either Atlantic City or in the lottery, right?

I have.

I remember playing the lottery for my dad a few years ago at a local deli and the very next day someone won $1 million.

Close up of lottery ticket with a marked numbers and a pencil GRAZVYDAS loading...

Crazy. Ugh.

This time the big jackpot was in Atlantic City and a man from East Brunswick (Middlesex County) was the one who cashed in, according to a recent press release.

The man chose to remain anonymous. I don't blame him. His friends may be hitting him up for a loan if they knew he won. Ha ha.

The winning happened on Thursday (March 6) at Tropicana Atlantic City.

Talk about luck, he walked away with almost $400,000 ($399,307.60 to be exact).

Background with money american hundred dollar bills - horizontal hynci loading...

Yup, you heard me correctly. That's a ton of cash.

He placed a $5 bet and won an All-In Progressive Jackpot on the Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em Table.

Boom.

Tropicana Atlantic City, NJ Google loading...

The Jersey Shore town casino congratulated the winner in a statement.

"We are thrilled to see one of our guests win big here at Tropicana Atlantic City. The All-In Progressive Jackpot, especially games like Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em, offers our guests exciting opportunities for substantial wins. It's always a joy when someone takes home a large jackpot, and we are proud to have been the venue for this memorable event," said Joe Giunta, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Tropicana Atlantic City.

Check out Tropicana Atlantic City for gaming but also great restaurants, shows, shopping, nightlife, spa & salon, and more.

