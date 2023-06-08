Crumbl Cookies Opening New Location in Burlington County, NJ!

The Crumbl Cookies expansion continues in New Jersey!

A new Crumbl Cookies is coming to Mount Laurel, in the popular Centerton Square shopping center, according to the Township of Mount Laurel Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

According to the post, they'll open later this year, but we don't have a definitive timeline yet. This will be their third South Jersey location, with the other two in Cherry Hill and Turnersville.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you've ever tried this wildly popular franchise, you know how their delicious system goes. Every week they rotate 6 different flavors out of a collection of hundreds of recipes. Every Monday morning, there's a new array of 6 rich, thick, delicious cookies to choose from. Make a plan to come in on your cheat day! Variety is the spice of life and keeps us all coming back for something new!

They're huge on social media presence, so go ahead and give them a follow on their Instagram @crumblcookies so you can stay up to date on their weekly menu!

Crumbl Cookies currently has 12 locations in New Jersey:

Brick

Cherry Hill

Clark

Holmdel Commons

Manalapan

Morris Plains

North Brunswick

Ocean

Princeton

Rockaway

Turnersville

Union

The new Mount Laurel one isn't listed yet on their website.

Very happy to see they're expanding in South Jersey. Are you excited for this new location? Which Crumbl Cookies are your favorite? I could die for the classic sugar cookie. They are the Bomb.com. Let us know in the comments!

Here Are 9 of the Coziest Cafés to Check Out in Central Jersey The vibes are immaculate at these trendy Central Jersey cafés!