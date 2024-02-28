This Philly-Based Fusion Food Truck is Opening a Restaurant in Cherry Hill!

Get ready for a new exciting eatery coming soon to Cherry Hill!

Cucina Zapata, an Asian-Mexican fusion food truck based in Philadelphia is about to plant their flag in a brick-and-mortar location in Cherry Hill, according to Facebook community page "A View from Evesham!"

Get our free mobile app

Remember the Salad Works that used to be in the Saw Mill Village shopping center (where Dolsot House and Han Dynasty is) before they moved locations? That's where Cucica Zapata will be located.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What is Cucina Zapata?

Cucina Zapata offers "Asian and Mexican fusion dishes that combine bold and exciting flavors with modern comfort foods," according to their Facebook page. This just may become your new favorite lunch spot if you're looking for the best of both worlds!

Credit: Facebook/cucina.zapata Credit: Facebook/cucina.zapata loading...

Currently as they operate from their food truck in Philly, their menu includes items like Chicken katsu Taco, Chicken Katsu Platter, Cap ‘n Crunch Tilapia Burrito, Cap ‘n Crunch Tilapia Burger, Cap n’ Crunch Salmon Burger, Veggie Burger, Thai Tea, Thai Lemonade and more! It's clear they have a flair for being unique and out-of-the-box with their flavors.

When will Cucina Zapata open in Cherry Hill?

According to the post, they're hopeful to open in August! We'll keep our eyes peeled for anymore progress and updated projected opening dates.

This is exciting news as we're getting another tasty spot in a shopping center already filled with amazing food!

Are you excited to check this place out when they open?