There's something sweet going on at one of my favorite places, Peddler's Village, that you're not going to want to miss.

It's the Cupcake Decorating Competition. Go check out this amazing display until Sunday, May 15th. You can't eat them though, they're just to look at and admire. Lol.

You'll be in awe at all the creations. Professionals and amateurs competed. There are over 190 cupcake creations in four different categories...traditional, baker's choice, student, and kid's only.

I got a sneak peek at some of the entries on the Peddler's Village Instagram page and all I can say is wow, just wow. There are farm animals, flower pots, sushi, pizza, a cheeseburger, and more.

I can't wait to see which cupcakes won. They were judged by creativity, workmanship, degree of difficulty, and overall appearance.

The competition is in the Visitor and Event Center, off Street Road and Peddler's Lane (the red barn), so bring your family and friends to see them. Admission is free. The hours are 10am - 6pm, daily.

Spring is a fabulous time to visit Peddler's Village...actually anytime is a fabulous time to visit Peddler's Village. It's truly one of my favorite places to visit with the best specialty shops, restaurants, events, and scenery.

May is also Strawberry Month at Peddler's Village meaning you'll get strawberry themed food and drinks at all of the village's wonderful restaurants and eateries. There will also be fresh strawberries, strawberry pies, jams, butters available at the Village General Store in the Visitor and Event Center.

Discover Peddler's Village by clicking here.

See you there.

