Peddler's Village, a dining, shopping, lodging and entertainment destination in Lahaska, has just been named among the top three shopping centers in the nation by USA Today.

Wow, what an honor.

Peddler's Village named among top 3 shopping centers in America

It's a part of USA Today's 10Best competition.

USA Today 10Best teamed up with shopping experts to nominate the best of the best shopping centers from across America based on factors like variety of stores, restaurant and entertainment choices, and guests' overall experience.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

Pedder's Village came in #2, although, it's #1 to me.

It's one of my favorite places to visit. There's always something fun to experience while strolling on the beautiful, brick walkways, no matter what the season.

READ MORE: Here's what's taking over Penn's Purchase across from Peddler's Village

I've been making memories there since I was a child.

Peddler's Village opened 63 years ago

Did you know Peddler's Village has been around for 63 years?

It's know for its beauty and charm.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

If you've ever been to Peddler's Village, you'll notice immediately the lush landscaping, historical charm, top notch restaurants and lodging, plus the most unique, locally owned shops. I never go home empty-handed.

Get our free mobile app

Peddler's Village has over 60 shops

There are over 60 shops. There's something for everyone. For a complete list of the Village shops, click here. The shops offer so many things you never knew you needed.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

There are 8 restaurants in the Village. You can check them all out by clicking here.

READ MORE: See Safari in Sand at Peddler's Village all summer long

This summer I'm looking forward to seeing the amazing, huge sand sculpture display, Safari in Sand, Food Truck Thursdays, the Red, White, and Blueberries BBQ Bash, and, of course, enjoying ice cream and waffles at Nina's Waffles. Yum.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

To take a look at all of the fun-filled summer events, click here.

Congratulations Peddler's Village. This honor is well-deserved.

There's so much to discover in the Village, don't wait, visit today.

States Most at Risk for Summer Power Outages in 2025 Wolf River Electric , a solar power company based in Minnesota, analyzed power outage data from 2019 to 2023 to determine which states have had the most outages and spent the most hours in the dark. Here's a look at the States Most at Risk for Summer Power Outages in 2025. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow