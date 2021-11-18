CVS has over 100 stores in New Jersey. But, with the drug store giant announcing the planned closing of 900 stores nationwide, we can't help but wonder how many locations here could be affected.

Just this week, we reported on the sudden closing of CVS on the White Horse Pike in Absecon. The move left pharmacy customers scrambling to move their prescriptions to a nearby Walgreens with little time to spare.

Get our free mobile app

Now, the COVID-19 pandemic's ripple affect seems to have hit CVS. CVS Health announced today it plans to focus on the brand's digital platforms, including online prescriptions, curbside pickup, and telehealth, reports CNBC.

What that means for consumers is less brick and mortar stores. Starting in Spring 2022, CVS will beginning shutting doors on 900 locations across the U.S.

In a press statement, CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch tried to reassure faithful customers, saying, “Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company. We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence.”

While we don't yet know what, if any, New Jersey CVS stores could be affected by the downsizing, we know the brand will take a three-pronged approach to the stores that stay open:

Some will continue operation as a traditional store with food, self-care items, and a pharmacy.

Others will be known as HealthHub stores offering a wider variety of medical items and healthcare services (such as mental health screenings).

The third will offer primary care services, like testing for minor illnesses.

While that all sounds promising, we can't help but keep coming back to the notion that a lot of people are going to lose their jobs due to CVS' new business model, some of those employees could be right here in New Jersey. We'll keep you posted.

17 Retail Stores Staying Open on Thanksgiving in NJ Whether you need food for your table, crafts for a centerpiece, or just feel like beating some Black Friday shoppers, here are a bunch of retail stores that will be open on Thanksgiving this year.

10 Fabulous Things to do in the Winter in New Jersey