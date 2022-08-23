Danger Zone: What It’s Really Like to Fly in an F-16 Fighter Jet

Just before the 2017 Atlantic City Air Show, I got the ride of my life in an actual F-16 fighter jet. In honor of this year's festivities, I thought I'd show you what it's really like to experience that kind of high.

I applied for YEARS to take this flight. The 177th Fighter Wing at the FAA Tech Center in Egg Harbor Township only took two members of local media up for this kind of aviation experience a year. But I held out hope.

And, then I got the call about a week before the air show in 2017 that I'd been invited to flight school. That's all I thought it was. But when I received a ton of super detailed and really technical paperwork to fill out, the moment sunk in. I was going UP in a jet.

The most common response I got from family, friends, and co-workers was, 'Oh, HELL no!' Sure, many thought I was crazy, but when was I ever going to get this experience again.

Below, I invite you to check out a bunch of photos and video of what became probably the CRAZIEST, most heart-pounding moment of my life (so far, lol).

The Atlantic City Air Show 'Thunder Over the Boardwalk' takes place Wednesday, August 24th.

