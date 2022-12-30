There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list.

The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list.

Coming in at No. 2 overall in the state, The Nizam's, located in the Harbor Square parking lot in Egg Harbor Township.

Woodbridge and Edison are packed with Indian restaurants and markets, but for the state’s best Indian restaurant, head down the Parkway to Egg Harbor Township, where you’ll find the Nizam’s.

The writer, Pete Genovese, mentions the tangri kebab, the lamb ashari and the pistachio-topped kheer as must-try plates at the restaurant.

So good it might as well be on another rice pudding planet

One other local spot made the Top 25 list, with Atlantic City's version of Gordan Ramsey's Hells Kitchen, coming in at No. 7 overall.

Go for Ramsay’s signature dishes: the beef wellington and toffee pudding.

Hell's Kitchen is located at Caesars in Atlantic City l.

The No. 1 overall restaurant in the state you ask? Heirloom at The St. Laurent in Asbury Park.