Cold weather is here in New Jersey which thankfully, means fewer insects are flying around compared to the warmer months.

It’s honestly so frustrating when you’re trying to enjoy the outdoors in spring and summer, but you end up having to light citronella candles, slather on bug spray, and double-check that all the doors are shut tight to keep those pesky insects from sneaking into the house.

READ MORE: This Retro Arcade Is Bringing Back The Magic Of Classic Games in NJ

According to Discover Wildlife, the world’s deadliest insect can be seen flying around very frequently in New Jersey, so you’ll need to take precautions during the warm months to avoid them.

If you’re anything like me, bugs are not your thing.

In fact, when I found out that one of the most common bugs in New Jersey is actually one of the deadliest in the entire world I was really surprised.

What Is The Deadliest Insect In The World?

Canva Canva loading...

Discover Wildlife named mosquitoes as the deadliest insects worldwide, which may be unexpected.

Just because mosquitoes are small doesn’t mean they don't impact humans in a major way!

You might not realize that mosquitoes can carry a whole range of diseases, some of which you may or may not recognize.

Diseases that mosquitoes can transmit include Chikungunya, Dengue, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, Malaria, St. Louis Encephalitis, West Nile, Western Equine Encephalitis, Zika, and more.

Although we’re used to seeing mosquitoes and dealing with their bites, it doesn’t mean they’re not a real threat!

This was really shocking to find out, but it's true. There are so many different diseases that can be brought on to humans by a tiny little bug like a mosquito.

Which Bars Featured on MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Are Still Open? We know the 'Jersey Shore' crew put these bars/clubs on the map, but which can you still visit over 10 years later? Gallery Credit: Gianna