Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website.

Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.

It will be at Fitzgerald Field on South Delaware Avenue, next to Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home, right by the Delaware River.

There will be tents set up with different vendors giving you the chance to sample beer, wine seltzers, and ciders. There will be over 70 spirits to sample. Wow.

Doesn't this sound like a ton of fun?

Click here to get tickets. It's only $50 for a General Admission ticket. Here's something really cool...they have a limited number of "First Tap" tickets for $75, which gets you into the event early to be among the first to start sampling the spirits. You'll get a goodie bag too. There are also cheaper Designated Driver tickets available for only $10. DDs will wear bracelets so everyone knows they are a safe ride home. Get tickets now before they sell out.

You'll be sampling beers from local and national breweries.

Don't worry if you're not super into beer, like me. There will be lots of food from local vendors and restaurants, live music, yard games and more.

Go on out and have some fun. Grab your tickets here.

They're still looking for sponsors. If you'd like visibility for your Bucks County business, click here for more information.

Enjoy. Cheers.

