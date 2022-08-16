I know it's still summer, but, it's never too early to start thinking about Christmas fun, right? Not in my book.

I saw on Facebook that the date's been set for the annual Bordentown City Christmas Tree Lighting. Put a Reminder in your phone now.

It's going to be Saturday, November 26th starting at 4:30pm.

Bordentown City has such am amazing vibe, I'm sure it will be very festive. You won't want to miss it. It's the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

A good friend of mine lives there and describes the yearly event as "awesome." The Facebook event says there will be music, songs, and the big guy, Santa Claus, will arrive in style on a firetruck to light the big tree on Farnsworth Avenue.

In years past there have been vocal performances, bands and djs setting the holiday mood. The Mayor of the Bordentown City has been known to read poetry. Old Town Hall and the firehouse across the street have had fun train displays. Ahhh, I love traditions.

Hopefully, the big ornaments will be for sale again. Each year, Bordentown City sells the big ornaments you see on the beautiful tree as a fundraiser. At the end of the season, you get to keep it. It's such a nice keepsake. You can add it to your ornament collection.

I'll keep you posted when I find out more details.

If you've never been to Bordentown City during the holidays you should definitely put a visit on your holiday bucket list. It's so nicely decorated.

My friends and I usually grab dinner and drinks there at Christmas time or for my birthday since it's a week before Christmas. The night always includes pictures in front of the big tree.

I don't want to rush it, but, I can't wait until the holidays.

