3 NJ Chains Are Celebrating National Margarita Day With Deals

Hey, margarita fans! These infamous restaurant chains have such great deals for you today. If you didn’t know, today is National Margarita Day and a ton of chain restaurants want you to celebrate with them.

Honestly, these promotions make it really easy to decide where you’re going for Happy Hour tonight. If you’re anything like me, Mexican food is a cure-all. No matter what kind of day I’ve had, your problems can absolutely be solved by a bowl of guac and chips with a spicy margarita on the side.

Let's be honest. There's no way you can be upset when you're eating at a Mexican restaurant!

What Is Chili’s Deal For National Margarita Day?

Chili’s is offering $5 margaritas all day long today to celebrate the national holiday! If you’re looking to celebrate this national holiday on a budget, this is the way to go! There are 24 Chili’s locations throughout New Jersey from Mays Landing to East Rutherford!

What Is Dave and Buster’s National Margarita Day Deal?

Dave and Buster’s is also offering a National Marg Day deal for today! You can get your hands on $5 margaritas today only from 4 pm to 7 pm at any Dave and Buster’s location. There are 4 Dave and Buster’s locations throughout The Garden State!

What is Bahama Breeze Island Grille’s National Margarita Day Deal?

You can get your hands on margaritas for just $2.22 all day long today at any of Bahama Breeze’s 6 locations throughout New Jersey!

It seems like we’re all heading to Happy Hour today after work!

