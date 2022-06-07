This Possible New Addition To The Freehold Mall Could Be A Traffic Nightmare

I think everyone can agree that Lidl was the perfect addition to the Lawrence Shopping Center when it officially opened last June.

There are 23 different Lidl locations all over New Jersey, but there are talks that a new location will be opening soon.

According to Asbury Park Press, Lidl filed for a preliminary site plan for a vacant location in Freehold, NJ.

According to NJ.com, construction or plans haven’t been started but the rumor is that the Freehold Township Planning Board is preparing for an opening in one of its prime locations.

The Freehold Raceway Mall is one of New Jersey’s main shopping malls and is the prime suspect for where the new Freehold Lidl will be opening.

There’s a store in the mall called Bob’s Stores which is apparently moving soon according to one of the employees who spoke with NJ Advance Media.

They’re expecting to be leaving by the end of July. This plan for the new Lidl could be really interesting. Have you ever heard of a grocery store in a mall?

This could cause a lot of commotion in the mall parking lots and inside the mall as well.

There are always long lines and lots of commotion in a grocery store parking lots and also in mall parking lots so hopefully, the area is big enough to accommodate all of the shoppers.

All grocery stores draw in a huge crowd, so I’m curious to see how it goes! It would be nice to run to the mall and get your grocery shopping done too while you’re out there.

This could change the grocery store game if the parking and parking lot traffic situation is planned correctly!

