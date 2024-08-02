Have you noticed?

It's staying dark a little bit longer in the morning now that it's August.

You may not have noticed yet because it still gets light pretty early, before 6am.

Get our free mobile app

The only reason I noticed is because I'm up early for work.

Less light in the morning can only mean one thing. The dreaded time change, when no one knows what time it is for a good week or so until we get adjusted.

When Daylight Savings Time Ends You Turn Your Clock Back An Hour

Although, the fall time change is the "good" one when we gain an hour, therefore an extra hour of sleep. Hip hip hooray. It's my favorite weekend of the year.

change to standard time AntiMartina loading...

Fall time change weekend, as I like to call it, is also when you'll start to hear "What are you going to do with your extra hour?" a lot.

Ideally, you'd answer go to the gym, spend the time with loved ones, but you'll probably end up scrolling on your phone or watching something on Netflix.

There was talk about getting rid of the twice a year time changes saying it was antiquated and only useful for farmers back in the day, but no official change has been made yet.

Do you remember the little time change saying to figure out which way the clocks get moved (although most clocks get changed automatically these days).

The saying goes, "Spring ahead; fall back."

When Does Daylight Savings Time End in 2024?

The "Fall back" will happen in 2024 on Sunday, November 3.

READ MORE: Worst places to live in PA

For most of us this means before we go to bed on Saturday night, November 2nd, we'll turn back whatever clocks need changing, then get that extra hour of sleep.

Glorious.

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker