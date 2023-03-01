Another dead whale has been seen floating off the Jersey Shore, this time in Seaside Park in Ocean County.

Earlier today, Clean Ocean Action confirmed on Facebook it received a phone call from Seaside Park's mayor that a whale is 'imminently washing up on L Street Beach'.

There is some speculation that this could be the same humpback whale noticed in the Ambrose Channel between New Jersey and New York on February 27th.

Jersey Shore Fire Response captured the heartbreaking images.

Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine has reportedly been notified of the sighting of this whale.

Earlier today, a dead dolphin was found on North End Beach in Brigantine. More than a dozen dead whales and dolphins have been beached along the Jersey Shore since early December.

