The Deadliest Bug In The World Will Soon Swarm PA

Spring and Summer are on their way and it’s time to start getting ready to enjoy the great outdoors.

Being outside is what we wait for during the cold months and I’m starting to get itchy for some outdoor activities.

Every chance I get when the weather is nice from now until October, I’ll make sure to do something outside and really enjoy the day.

I wouldn’t consider myself to be an outdoorsy person per se, but I do love spending time outdoors, especially around this time when the weather gets nice.

With warm weather, it means there are a few risks. One of which is that we’re going to see more and more bugs in Pennsylvania as the warmer months go on.

It’s super frustrating when you are trying to enjoy your day outside, but you’re just getting swarmed by a bunch of bugs.

I feel like I need to be covered in citronella candle wax from May to August.

Make sure when the time comes you light your candles, put your bug spray on, and shut all of your doors to make sure none of those bugs get inside your house.

According to Discover Wildlife, we actually encounter the most deadly bug in Pennsylvania every single year.

It’s super important to keep yourself and your family safe! If you’re like me, you want absolutely 0 to do with bugs.

They’re one of the only things that totally skeeved me out, so when I found out the deadliest bug in the world was fluttering around Pennsylvania.

What is The World’s Deadliest Bug?

According to Discover Wildlife, mosquitoes are considered to be the deadliest bug in the entire world.

Are you shocked by this?

This is definitely not what I would have guessed. We all see them as super common bugs and easily squishable, but they are super dangerous to humans.

You may not have known this, but mosquitoes carry a long list of diseases and can transfer them from person to person when they bite you.

Some of the diseases you’re at risk of catching when getting bit by a mosquito are Eastern Equine Encephalitis, Malaria, West Nile, Zika, and a long list of others.

Even though mosquitoes are small and common, it doesn’t mean they aren't a threat!

