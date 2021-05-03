Deena from Jersey Shore Had Her Second Baby

Deena from Jersey Shore announced on her Instagram that she and her husband Chris have just welcomed their second son, Cameron Theo Buckner. Cameron was born on May 1st and weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces and was 21 inches long. Lots of congratulations poured in on social media for Deena and her little family including her Jersey Shore castmates. People.com reports that Deena and little Cameron are doing great and her Instagram post says CJ, their first son will meet his new little brother today.

Wishing all the best to Deena, her husband Chris and little CJ. I cannot wait to see pictures and videos of the first time CJ meets his little brother for the first time. I'll be stalking her Instagram.

This pandemic been difficult for a lot of reasons. One of the many things it has made difficult is being pregnant and having a baby. I had my son three months before the pandemic began, so I was not in this situation, but I saw many women that were and it was rough. There was usually one parent allowed for doctor's visits, which meant that the Daddy's to be couldn't watch ultrasounds and be there to support the mamas. My husband never missed a doctor's appointment. I would be so sad if he wasn't there. There were also no visitors allowed during the pandemic, so once these babies were born, depending on the circumstances, mama and baby are discharged pretty quickly. I actually didn't love being in the hospital for as ling as I was. I couldn't wait to get home to get settled with our son Nathan. I guess there are positives and negatives depending on how you look at it. My husband and I are going to try for baby number 2 this summer and it's a little scary. I've seen many women struggle with getting pregnant and I pray that does not happen to my little family. I pray that we are able to conceive, I pray I have a good pregnancy and I pray for a healthy baby. I would love a girl, since we already have a boy, but I will be happy with either gender. Like I said above, I have seen friends struggle with infertility issues and I will just be happy to have a healthy baby.