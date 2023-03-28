Delicious! It’s The Most Scrumptious Bowl of Soup in New Jersey
Is there ever a bad time for a delicious bowl of soup? I think everyone can agree that soup is a delicious meal for lunch, dinner, or even in between. Let's not forget soup can also be the opening act for a fantastic meal. Question is, where is the best soup in New Jersey?
When it comes to soup my "go-to" is the good old-fashioned chicken noodle soup. Chicken noodle is the standard for all other soups, in my humble opinion. Nothing is better than a bowl of homemade chicken noodle soup and a side of saltines. Now that being said, my wife recently made homemade "sausage tortellini" soup that was amazing and could give my chicken noodle a run for the money. Pasta Fagioli is also another favorite of mine. By the way when it comes to "clam chowder" I like both, but I'll take New England over Manhattan.
According to a recent Delish article, for New Jersey, they selected Clementine's Restaurant, Avon by the Sea. "Looking for a spot for dinner, we stumbled upon Clementines online. Thank God we did!!! From start to finish, everything was excellent!" — Yelp user Joe B.
Looking at their menu they definitely have a "New Orleans" theme going on. "Zydeco Gumbo" sounds delicious. According to their menu "Classic stew with shrimp, crawfish and scallops. Spicy but smooth."
I have not been to Clementine's but maybe you have? Post your reviews below, we always love getting your input.
