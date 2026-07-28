If you haven't already noticed, there's been a major change in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey in Ewing. If you're looking for the Barnes & Noble bookstore, it's not there anymore.

Barnes & Noble in Campus Town at The College of NJ has moved

Don't worry, one of the original retail stores in the mix of shops, restaurants, and services has simply relocated. Rest assured, Barnes & Noble didn't close, it just moved.

READ MORE: TikTok famous restaurant coming soon to Campus Town at TCNJ

Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton

It's relocating to the Gitenstein Library in the middle of campus

The sign on the door reads, "We're moving to the library. This location and café will close on July 10. Our new spirit shop will open in late July in the R. Barbara Gitenstein Library. Please follow us on Instagram @TCNJbookstore for updates."

Get our free mobile app

The latest update (as of July 27) on Instagram is that the new location will be opening on or before August 3. A email statement from TCNJ officials said, "It is not a closure, it is a relocation to better serve our community. Barnes & Noble is now operating in a newly renovated space on the first floor of the Gitenstein Library in the center of campus."

READ MORE: Impractical Jokers filmed new episode at The College of New Jersey

A popular restaurant has relocated from Trenton Farmers Market to Campus Town

Other changes in Campus Town include the closure of Blazin' J's, which opened in 2023, and popular local restaurant, Lady and the Shallot relocated from the Trenton Farmers Market to Campus Town.