It’s the $10,000 Summer Cash Cube on 94.5 PST

This summer we wanna put a lot of cash in your pocket for the ULTIMATE summer. So we’re bringing the $10,000 Summer Cash Cube to YOUR area!

We’ll be hitting the road across the area with our Summer Cash Cube that’s filled with $10,000. Stop by to take your shot at guessing the five-digit Cash Cube cove, and you could walk away $10,000 richer!

Here’s where we’ll be next with 94.5 PST $10,000 Summer Cash Cube:

Saturday, August 1, 2026 - Charlann Farms (11a-1p)

& we’re just getting started! MORE DATES ARE COMING SOON!

We’re adding new stops all summer long so keep checking back to find out where we’ll be next.

Think of how $10,000 could change your life this summer? That dream vacation? Paid for! That brand new pool? Got it!

Townsquare Media & Million Dollar Media Townsquare Media & Million Dollar Media

Want us to head to your business with 94.5 PST $10,000 Summer Cash Cube? Contact Tony Henry with 94.5 PST’s sales team. You click here to send Tony an email Email or you can call him at 609-865-2803.

In the meantime, we can't wait to see you out and about with the $10,000 Cash Cube this summer from your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

Valid to players 18+, must be resident of PA or NJ. Click here for official contest rules for the cash cube.