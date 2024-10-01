When it comes to foodie cities, Pennsylvania has a lot to offer.

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are two cities that stand out in the culinary world.

Both cities are making their mark when it comes to food scenes that offer variety, quality, and uniqueness.

Restaurant dinner place setting Brian Jackson loading...

According to a recent study by WalletHub, Pittsburgh and Philly are among the top cities for food lovers in the country.

Philadelphia is of course known for its iconic cheesesteaks.

Get our free mobile app

Although, Philly has much more to offer than just sandwiches.

Romantic candlelight dinner setting. kieferpix loading...

From farm-to-table restaurants to international cuisine, the city’s food culture continues to grow.

Whether you’re grabbing a bite at a food truck or sitting down at a high-end restaurant, Philly is a must-visit spot for any serious foodie.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh ranked higher than Philly on the list.

Pittsburgh Skyline At Dusk Getty Images loading...

The Steel City has been undergoing a food revolution, with new restaurants popping up and chefs pushing boundaries.

Known for its hearty dishes like pierogies and Primanti Brothers sandwiches, Pittsburgh now boasts a vibrant dining scene with everything from trendy cafés to innovative food halls.

WalletHub ranks Pittsburgh highly for its affordability and diverse food options, making it a great place to explore different tastes without breaking the bank.

HbrH HbrH loading...

Both cities offer an exciting mix of classic comfort foods and creative, modern cuisine. Whether you’re in Philly or Pittsburgh, you’ll find no shortage of delicious options to satisfy your cravings.

If you’re a food lover in Pennsylvania, these two cities should definitely be on your radar.

KEEP READING: These are the snobbiest towns to live in PA

To see the other cities that made this list, click here.

Pennsylvania Demands Guy Fieri Bring Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives To These Popular Spots Gallery Credit: Gianna