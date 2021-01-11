Demi Lovato Debuts Pink Bowl Cut Hairstyle (PHOTO)

We are confident that Demi Lovato can pull off any hairstyle… pun intended.

On Sunday (January 10), the 28-year-old pop star shared a photo of her updated new ‘do to Instagram while donning a fabulous leopard print coat and clear-rimmed glasses.

@ddlovato on Instagram

“💖 @alchemistamber,” she captioned the photo, shouting out her hairstylist Amber Maynard Bolt while showing off her new pink bowl cut.

“There is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought!” Bolt said in an interview with Page Six about styling the two-time Grammy nominee.

Bolt has been doing Lovato’s hair for over ten years and added that she is “no stranger” to changing along with her.

“She is one of those rare individuals who can pull off almost any look, this look was a direct reflection of who she is and how she feels,” Bolt added, commenting on the singer's fresh mohawk bowl cut from December.

The “Heart Attack” singer has colored her hair blond, blue, green, purple, green and black throughout the years but always seems to gravitate back to a pretty pink hue.

"I've tried every hair color, I think my favorite has been the blonde with the pink," Lovato revealed to Elle back in 2018.

Here are some reactions to Demi’s new pink hair from Lovatics on Twitter: