‘Demon Twink,’ Explained: How a Chaotic Britney Spears LGBTQ+ Boat Party Guest Went Viral

It’s demon twink, b---h!

A particular partygoer made quite the stir at a now-infamous Britney Spears boat party in New York City over the weekend, and the scandal of it all has gotten the entirety of gay Twitter and beyond gagging.

However, if you’ve been on social media in the past 48 hours and are deeply confused by all the delicious "Demon Twink" tea seeping into your feed, we’ve got you covered. Because while reading is fundamental, reading comprehension is also key. And don’t worry, the test at the end is for demon twinks only.

Let’s begin at the beginning, shall we? Details of what went down (literally...) aboard the Britney boat started leaking out Gossip Girl-style early Sunday (Aug. 1) morning. By the afternoon, Ty Sunderland — the party’s DJ and official organizer — took to Twitter to set the scandal straight.

“There was a DEMON twink on Britney boat last night,” the DJ dished on social media. “Threw a drink at the dj equipment, wouldn’t get off the stage unless I stopped the music then the party ended and he’s [somehow] in VIP getting his a-- ate like out in the open. We had to literally tell him to stop and go home!!”

Pause. For anyone reading who’s wholly unfamiliar with tribalism within the gay community, let us explain. Many, if not most, within the gay community love to label themselves — as well as their respective friends, enemies, hookups and relationships — into categories. It’s kind of like getting sorted into your Hogwarts house, just based on body composition, age and all-around vanity.

Muscle gays are pretty self-explanatory. Bears tend to be bigger, bearded and usually hairy. Otters are skinny versions of bears. The list goes on... and then there are twinks. A foundational cornerstone of the gay community, twinks are viewed as young, skinny, fashionable, usually white and between the ages of 18 and 25. Sometimes they’re your GBF ("gay best friend"), and other times they fit the dated stereotype of most gay characters depicted in media from the the 1990s to, like, a few years ago.

Anyway, now picture the most devilish version of twink wreaking complete and utter havoc on a boat bumping Britney Spears' greatest hits as it sails down the East River. And while this elfin agent of chaos has yet to be identified (or come forward to publicly take credit), Sunderland went on to explain just how much the "Demon Twink" put a damper on the festivities.

“To everyone gay who doesn’t have any reading comprehension skills: I said THEN THE PARTY ENDED. Trust if I could have sent him home while the boat was going down the East River I would have,” he replied in his thread. “Honestly I wouldn’t have cared if he didn’t throw a drink at me and f--k up my microphone and DJ equipment.”

All we can say is, next time you encounter a demon twink in the wild, try an exorcism set to Britney Army fan favorite “If I’m Dancing” first? (Shouting #JusticeforGlory usually does the trick...)

