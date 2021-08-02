We've seen hip-hop, rap and pop stars pay homage to rock and metal with T-shirts before, but Megan Thee Stallion took things to a new level wearing an outfit for her Lollapalooza performance over the weekend featuring nods to a number of rock and metal acts.

As seen in photos posted on social media over the weekend, Megan was wearing a one-piece corset type garment that consisted of famous iconography from famous rock acts, including AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, KISS, Ramones and Misfits. While a majority of those acts haven't played Lollapalooza prior, it's a nice nod to the festival's roots, which leaned more rock-centric in its early years.

While the look definitely spoke to the rock and metalheads at the typically diverse Lollapalooza festival crowd, Megan kept her performances to the material that fans knew, playing "Realer," "Body," "Sex Talk" and "WAP" during her set that ended with her latest song "Thot Shit."

Get a closer look at Megan Thee Stallion's rock and metal-inspired style at Lollapalooza below.