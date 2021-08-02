Local Viewing Party for Olympian from Florence, NJ Tomorrow Night

Another local is going for gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics, according to TAPinto Bordentown.

Curtis Thompson, 2014 graduate of Florence Township Memorial High School, will be competing in his very first Olympics tomorrow night, and I'll be cheering him on.

Thompson is a member of the USA Track and Field team. His specific event is the javelin. In the 2020 Olympic trials, he threw over 270 feet...that's incredible. I'm looking forward to watching him give it his all. U-S-A, U-S-A.

He'll be competing for the first time tomorrow night (Tuesday, August 3rd) at 8:05pm, our time, EST.

His hometown will be watching as well, and you're invited. Following Florence Township Police Department's National Night Out tomorrow night (Tuesday, August 3rd), there will be a viewing party at 8pm at the Florence Township Municipal Complex (711 Broad Street).

Join Curtis Thompson's family in cheering him on. This is so exciting. Bring your blankets and chairs to sit and watch on the grassy area in front of a big screen. Bring your USA spirit....signs, posters, flags, etc....whatever you'd like to wish Curtis luck. Vendors will be there selling food.

Florence honored Thompson recently during its Florence Day Parade. The community waved flags and held up signs wishing him well. He was touched, saying, "What an absolute honor and blast to be a part of the parade yesterday. Florence Day has always been a time to celebrate and see family and friends and that’s exactly how yesterday went. The love and support that I felt and still feel especially from this town is a blessing, from the signs bought and ordered to the shirt orders and the cheers I heard throughout the whole parade. I can never forget. Once a Flash, Always a Flash. I can’t wait to represent my town." Chills.

Trenton native Athing Mu made it to the semifinals over the weekend (we knew she would) in her 800 meter race event and is favored to win gold. Trenton honored its hometown Olympian by unveiling a big banner with her picture on it at City Hall recently.

Good luck Curtis and Athing, and all the US athletes competing. I'll be watching.

