Mastoris Family Opening New Restaurant in Yardley, PA

Good news, the Mastoris family is taking all their restaurant skills and opening up a new place in Yardley, PA, according to Facebook.

Yes, it's the same family that ran the ever so popular Mastoris Diner in Bordentown for as long as you can remember...oh great, I'm craving the cinnamon bread now that I'm writing about them. Lol. Alexander Mastoris and his father were sad to let the diner go, but, are excited about the new opportunity in their hometown.

Seems like this has been in the works for awhile, as the post says it's finally time to make this great news official. Nikos Restaurant will hopefully be opening in mid-September and will be in the space where Christine's Restaurant was on Oxford Valley Road. It's described as New American/Mediterranean.

Mastoris says the drinks will be fabulous and the food superb. That's all you have to tell me...I'll be there. I'm always looking for great, new spots to dine with family and friends.

If you're looking for a job, Nikos Restaurant is hiring. There will be interviews on August 24th, 25th, 31st, and September 1st. Experience in the restaurant business would probably be helpful.

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say I've eaten at Mastoris Diner since I was born, and it was always great, so, I'm sure the Mastoris family won't miss a beat with this new restaurant.

Anybody else wondering if they'll be offering their famous cinnamon and cheese breads? One can only hope. Lol.

Nikos Restaurant will be located at 385 Oxford Valley Road in Yardley, PA.

Make sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest updates and grand opening information.

Good luck Mastoris family. I can't wait to try out the new place.

