When it comes to bagels, I bet you're pretty passionate about where you get them, right? I am.

It's ok to say it. Not all bagels are the best. There are bagels, and then there are bagels (said in a low, powerful voice).

The tri-state area has some of the best bagels in the country

I've found that good bagels are a regional thing. We're lucky that we're in the tri-state area because we have some of the best bagels in the country.

I just saw a list of The Best Bagel Shops in America, and New Jersey is home to one of the best. Although I could name a bunch of local shops that didn't make the list that deserve to be on it.

Teaneck Road Hot Bagels made the best bagel shops in America list

The New Jersey bagel shop getting major praise on this top 15 list is in the northern part of the state. It's Teaneck Road Hot Bagels in Teaneck.

The list says, "New York’s neighbor took notes and followed through with a bagel shop that has developed an understandably cult-like following for over 30 years. Enjoy the light, fluffy, perfectly symmetrical Kosher rounds before venturing into the city or stay put after realizing that New Jersey has been quietly churning out food that will give any state a run for its money."

The bagels are homemade and baked daily

The bagels are hand-rolled and baked fresh daily.

Teaneck Hot Bagels is located at 976 Teaneck Road in Teaneck, NJ. It's open 7 days a week from 5 am - 3 pm. Stop in and see for yourself why their bagels are considered some of the best in America.

