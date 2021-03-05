Despite Fire Ocean City NJ Ride Pier to Open This Month

Even though an awful, accidental fire destroyed Playland's Castaway Cove's arcade on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey at the end of January, the rides will be opening this month, according to OCNJDaily.

March 27th is the opening date, just in time for Spring Break. You know how much my family and I love Ocean City, and we always take a day trip during my kids' Spring Break (tickets are 50% off so we stock up for the summer), so the tradition will continue. I can't wait.

Demolition of the charred arcade, and the iconic pirate ship on top, has yet to begin, but, most of the rides were not affected by the fire. The article says usually 20 rides are open in March, but, a few rides will be delayed (probably the ones closest to the arcade), so, there will be between 18-20 rides opening, to kick off the season. One of my husband and daughter's favorite rides is Double Shot, which is pretty close to the arcade. We'll have to wait and see if that was one of the rides affected.

The plan is to knock down what remains from the fire and build an open-air deck for this summer only, just to give visitors access, and then, in the fall, start to rebuild the arcade and offices, when the area is less crowded. In the meantime, you'll still be able to get to the rides by the walkway near Jilly's (with the pirate you can pose by on the boardwalk, and the murals on the walls, near the train ride).

Brian Hartley, Vice President of Playland’s Castaway Cove said, "We are excited to get back open and back to a little bit of normalcy.”

For more information, hours, and ticket deals, click here.