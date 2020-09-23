Did You Know Mercer County Offers Residents Golf Discounts?

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way many of us spend our free time. Sporting events are happening with no fans. Most movie theaters remain closed. And many more activities like concerts and festivals have been canceled.

According to several reports, playing golf is actually one activity that may have been given a boost due to the coronavirus.

For example, in May, the Washington Post published a story about how the number of people playing golf and the demand for tee times had increased during the pandemic.

And earlier this month, fox17online.com reported that golf “has seen a huge boost as people look for more activities to do outside.”

If you live in Mercer County and you’ve been thinking about taking up golf or just trying to find a new outdoor activity, now may be the time to do it.

The Mercer County Park Commission operates 4 golf courses and residents of the County can get a golf membership that significantly reduces the costs of playing on one of these 4 courses.

According to golfmercercounty.com, the cost of a yearly membership is $10 for juniors (17 & under), $37 for adults (18-61), and $25 for seniors (62 and above).

Members save almost 50% on rates to play rounds of golf on Mercer County’s 4 courses.

Here are the courses:

Mountain View Golf Course (850 Bear Tavern Rd, Ewing)

Golfmercercounty.com describes Mountain View Golf Course as “ a mature, 18-hole championship golf course which was opened in 1958.”

Mercer Oaks (725 Village Rd W, West Windsor)

Mercer Oaks offers 2 18-hole courses, each which, according to golfmercercounty.com, offer different challenges.

Princeton Country Club (1 Wheeler Way, Princeton)

Golfmercercounty.com says Princeton Country Club is “a challenging 18 hole championship golf facility which became part of the Mercer County Park Commission in 1965.”

For more information on Mercer County Golf, click here.