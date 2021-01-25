Did You Know They Make Deodorant for Your Private Parts?

Have you ever felt like you need a little fresh scent down there? Sorry, to get all personal with you, but hey, we're besties right? It's all good. I think especially after a gym session, everyone wishes they were a little fresher down there. Apparently, there is an entire line of deodorant for your private parts. Now, Lume is the first brand that popped up on my Facebook newsfeed, but I am sure there are other products out there marketed as deodorant for your private parts too. Lume was created by an OBGYN to eliminate odors in your downstairs area, but it can also be used as a deodorant for your underarms too, They have a wide variety of scents, sizes, creams, sticks and even wipes. They're all reasonably priced too!

This is one of those products that I think we will all giggle at right now, but I think it's going to become super popular and people are going to wish they thought of it first. I think about this every time I spray poo-pourii in my toilet. It's genius! No one wants to walk into a bathroom and smell what someone else just did before them. To make a product that you spray in the toilet before you go number two to completely mask the smell is pure genius. Deodorant for your private parts is pretty genius too. I'm sure there are ladies out there that wants to feel a little fresher down there, especially when they're done working out.