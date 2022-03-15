Oh my god! I cannot wait because one of the biggest events of the year in the city of Philadelphia just announced they'll be hosting a major event in Atlantic City this year.

Yes, Philadelphia's Diner En Blanc is headed to the shore. They're going to host a dinner in AtlanticCity this year as the organization celebrates 10 years in the City of Brothjeylre Love.

Don't worry, if you love Dinner En Blanc Philadelphia, that event will also be held this year.

Yeah, the organization is putting on TWO events this summer. The exact details for these events have not been revealed yet, but you can follow Philadelphia's event on Facebook by clicking here.

Or you can visit the newly announced Atlantic City event on their website or their newly launched Facebook page here.

For planning purposes, Philadelphia's event is typically held in the middle of August on a weeknight

Of course, we'll have to wait until that day essentially to know where the meals will be taking place too.

What is Diner En Blanc?

30th 'Diner En Blanc' - Dinner In White In Paris Thierry Chesnot, Getty Images loading...

It's essentially a themed dinner party. It's actually been around for more than 30 years, though, as it initially launched in Paris in 1988. To date, the event takes place across six continents.

Guests have a meal in all white. From their outfits to their tables... this is a color-themed party. Guests who attend provide their own food, tables, chairs, and table cloths.

But the mass appeal? You're dining in a REALLY COOL public space. So you register for the dinner in advance. Then that day (just hours before mealtime) you receive instructions on where that evening's festivities will take place. The organizers have handled all of the permitting, etc. You just show up with your supplies and enjoy a night out.

In Philadelphia, the popup dinners have been held in Rittenhouse Square, Boat House Row, Dilworth Park and more.

Other US cities that host Dinner En Blanc include New York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Grand Rapids and SO MANY more.

I can't wait to see where they choose to hold Atlantic City's dinner. Could they just take over the boardwalk or part of the beach for an entire night? Sign me up!

Party On! 5 Crazy Extra Atlantic City Airbnb Rentals Even if you don't have an upcoming bachelorette or birthday party, you maybe want to come up something to celebrate just so you have an excuse to rent one of these crazy extra Airbnb's in Atlantic City.