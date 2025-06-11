Break out the white outfits, the date has been announced for one of Philadelphia's most iconic dinner events of the year. And we cannot wait!

What Is Dîner en Blanc & How Did It Start?

Think of Dîner en Blanc as a sort of flash-mob-meets-dining event. It all started back in 1988 when a group of friends met for dinner in Paris. The host of the dinner party, François Pasquier, asked all guests to arrive wearing white so they could be easily located.

The event has grown SO much since that single night in 1988. It has now grown to an annual event in 85 cities. In 2011 it arrived in America with New York City hosting the first dinner here. Cities across the globe that host events now include Tokyo, New York, Chicago, Barcelona, and more.

30th 'Diner En Blanc' - Dinner In White In Paris Dine En Blanc has happened for more than 30 years across the globe. Photo via Getty Images loading...

The location of the event is kept a secret from most of the attendees until minutes before the event. Attendees prepare and provide their own food as thousands of attendees converge upon the site of the dinner each year. In some cities, guests are also expected to provide their own tables and chairs.

Dîner en Blanc is a Philadelphia Tradition

Diner en Blanc made its Philadelphia debut in 2012. It’s estimated that more than 6,000 attendees have enjoyed these dinners each year in locations across the city. They’re typically held in August (rain or shine) each year. Of course, guests are required to wear white because… well, that’s the theme.

And as we’ve said: the location for the dinner is not revealed until just moments before it starts. In years past, they’ve taken place at the Navy Yard, Logan Circle, and Dilworth Plaza. Last year’s event took place inside LOVE Park.

“In the blink of an eye, thousands of guests dressed all in white arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse—a global culinary phenomenon with “joie de vivre” and local flair,” the organizers write on their website.

When and Where Is Dîner en Blanc 2025 in Philly?

This year’s event will take place on Thursday, August 21. The location will not be announced until right before it’s about to begin. But if you want to attend you can RSVP for the event on their website by clicking here. The exact cost of ticket sales was not immediately clear for 2025. As a gauge, however, last year’s event had a participation fee of approximately $53 per person. Tickets go on sale in early July on their official website.

What’s the Theme for Dîner en Blanc 2025

This year’s event will incorporate the 100th anniversary of The Great Gatsby and Art Deco. So, as a result, guests at this year’s event will enjoy an evening of “community and Jazz Age flair.”

"We are excited to bring Jazz Age entertainment to this year's event, and we invite all of our guests to escape into the past and celebrate the Roaring 20s with their attire and decor on August 21st,” Natanya DiBona, the co-host of Le Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia told the media this afternoon.

Criticism of Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia

Of course, there are critics of the event. We found a piece on PhillyMag.com that called it ”one of the stupidest events of all time.”

“To put it bluntly, Dîner en Blanc (DEB) is an overrated sham of a picnic gathering that encourages a bunch of everyday Philadelphians to dress up and pose as elites for a night,” Ernest Owens of PhillyMag wrote back in 2022.

