If you’re an adventurous eater you’ll for sure want to book a table at this super weird dining experience in Philly! Dining in the Dark is open in Philadelphia and it’s for people who really are into the idea of putting their full trust in the chef preparing their food.

It’s a unique dining experience where you get to try a surprise menu while blindfolded. Yes, the menu is not only a complete surprise when you’re ordering, but it’s also a surprise while you’re eating as well.

I know, this sound crazy, but if you’re an adventurous eater this could be a really cool event to book.

The whole idea of booking a reservation for this event is that apparently, “studies show that 80% of people eat with their eyes - and with that sense eliminated, the theory is that your other senses take over to elevate your meal to a whole new level.” according to Dining in the Dark’s page on feverup.com.

The whole idea is to let yourself not prejudge food and to just use your sense of taste to judge the meal brought to you which is honestly really amazing. If you choose to book a reservation for this event, you can start booking your tables now!

The next available reservation is for August 10th, which is this Thursday. If you have any dietary preferences or restrictions, they’ll be accommodated. You can choose between Dining in the Dark’s Green, Red or Blue menu.

The difference between the 3 is that the Green menu is all Vegan options, the Red menu is meat options and the Blue menu is Seafood. The website explains a little bit about the food you’ll be getting for your starter, main, and dessert, but it doesn’t give the full menu away.

You’ll just have to wait and see what’s in store by booking a table! Go to their website here to book.

Attendees must be 12 or older and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

