Dino Safari Drive-Thru Adventure at Freehold Raceway Mall

Jump in the car and head to Freehold Raceway Mall for the Dino Safari, A Drive Thru Adventure, according to the mall's official website.

If you have any Dino lovers in your family, you're not going to want to miss this. It sounds really cool and it's close by.

It's happening for a limited time starting tomorrow (Saturday, July 10th) and running through Tuesday, August 31st...Wednesday - Sunday, 10am - 9pm.

When I first read that there was a Dino Safari Adventure at the mall, I thought, how the heck are they going to do that? Well, it's a drive-thru...you stay in your car the whole time...and going to be in the Northwest parking lot of the mall. I'm sure there will be signs to direct you if you're wondering where exactly that is.

Here's how the website describes the adventure:

"Grab a prehistoric passport and join over 40 giant moving dinosaurs on a globe trotting expedition at Dino Safari, a completely drive-thru dino adventure for the whole family.

Get up-close-and-personal with the most fascinating prehistoric creatures from the mighty T. Rex of North America to the giant amphibious Spinosaurus from Africa while you learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where on earth they lived, and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved, and behaved.

Beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life! So, buckle up for the adventure of a lifetime in this completely COVID-safe experience."

Fun, right?

For more information and to buy your tickets, click here.

