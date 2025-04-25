There’s nothing better than kicking back with a good cocktail after a long week.

Whether you're meeting up with friends, heading out on a date, or just treating yourself to a solo night out, grabbing a drink at a cool spot always hits different.

Lucky for us, New Jersey is packed with amazing restaurants, bars, and breweries that know how to do food and drinks right.

From hidden gems to trendy spots, there's no shortage of great places to grab a bite and a great cocktail in The Garden State.

Dirty Martinis in New Jersey

When it comes to cocktails, sometimes you’re just in the mood for a classic, like a dirty martini.

A good dirty martini can be tough to come by, though.

It’s all about finding that perfect balance. You don't want anything too salty or too watered down. It's hard to find that balance of vodka/gin and olive brine.

If you’re a martini lover, you might want to check out a spot in Princeton, New Jersey that may just have the best dirty martini around.

Triumph Brewing Company blew me away with the drink I sipped on a few days ago. What makes theirs so special is it it had the absolute perfect balance of brine, vermouth, and vodka.

Plus, the olives were hand-stuffed with blue cheese, which was the icing on the cake for me.

If you have a good dirty martini, you won't even taste the spirit, and that's exactly how my experience was with this drink. If you're looking for a new favorite martini spot, Triumph might just be it.

