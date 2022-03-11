Discount grocery store chain continues expansion in New Jersey

German discount grocery store chain Lidl is continuing to grow in the Garden State, with the opening of a new store in Cinnaminson and another approved in Edison. Lidl announced last year that they would be adding at least 10 locations in New Jersey, part of their $500 million dollar expansion on the East Coast.

They have over 11,000 stores worldwide, making them of the largest operators of grocery stores on the planet. The new Cinnaminson location is opening later this month at Rte. 130 and Highland Rd; there will be grand opening events with a ribbon-cutting and gift card giveaways.

According to the Courier-Post, the store will employ about 45 people. The new Lidl in Edison is still in the planning stage, with approval given by the town’s planning board for final site approval for the planned construction at Plainfield and Brunswick avenues.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, the store will be approximately 31,000 square feet. It will be the third Lidl in Middlesex County, joining locations in Woodbridge and North Brunswick. Lidl is a relative newcomer to the US market, entering in 2015, but growing rapidly since then with over 150 stores up and down the East Coast, with more planned.

It bills itself as having “Suspiciously low prices- better food, better prices.” In New Jersey, the biggest grocery stores are Stop and Shop, Acme, and Shop Rite, but they are facing more competition not only from Lidl, but Aldi, Whole Foods, and Amazon Fresh, all of which have been expanding in New Jersey.

