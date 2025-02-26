NJ Parents-To-Be: These Baby Names Are Straight-Up Illegal

If you’re a parent or parent-to-be, this is a little bit of information that you need to know.

Even if you aren’t expecting, you don’t know exactly where you will be in 9 months so this piece of knowledge could be beneficial to everyone actually!

I’m not exactly in the baby stage of my life yet, but when I officially get there and it’s time to pick out a name, I know I’m going to be stressed.

It’s a ton of pressure to pick out the perfect name.

Every single parent has gone through the process of brainstorming baby names and I can’t even imagine how annoying it probably can get at times.

You want to make sure the name suits your kid, has a good nickname, fits with your last name, etc.

You also probably want to make sure that your baby’s name isn’t too basic, right?

What Are The Most Popular Baby Names in New Jersey?

As of 2023, the most popular baby names for girls are Olivia, Sophia, and Mia. For boys, it’s Liam, Noah, and Lucas.

If you’re an overthinker like me, you probably already have started brainstorming even if that stage of life isn’t for a while from now.

When you’re thinking of a baby name, you probably take inspiration from different aspects of your life.

Either from television shows, movies, songs, family members, or even important places you’ve been.

Did you know that there are a ton of rules in the United States when it comes to baby names?

I had no idea there were rules and regulations when it comes to finding the perfect name for your child.

If any of the names below are on your baby name list, you may want to go back to the drawing board!

Illegal Names You Can't Name Your Baby in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Gianna