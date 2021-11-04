Disney on Ice Returning to Cure Insurance Arena

I don't think anyone wants to fast forward the holiday season, but there's actually something to look forward to this March.

According to the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, Disney on Ice is coming in March. The show titled Mickey & Friends will come to the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton March 17th-20th.

There are 7 shows that will be performed over the 4-day stretch ranging from morning, afternoon, and evenings on some days.

Tickets start at just $15 and go up to $92. Parking at the arena costs $15 and must be paid in cash only.

There's a special presale that puts tickets on sale on November 11th and then tickets go on sale to the general public on November 16th. For more info about the show and tickets please click here.

I am so excited because my son turns 2 in January and there are so many things we can now take him to.

He was born in January of 2020 and three months later, the terrible pandemic shut down everything. My son didn't really get to experience much in his first year on this earth.

Thankfully, babies don't remember much before age 5, so I'm happy that things are now open and my son can really experience a lot more things.

My little guy is obsessed with Moana and Frozen, so I think we are going to try going to Disney on Ice and see if he actually sits through it. I don't think I'll spend too much money on the seats just in case he doesn't sit still.

Although he could totally surprise us and sit through the entire show and be mesmorized.

Wish us luck!