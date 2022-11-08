The Happiest Place On Earth Is Coming To Trenton, NJ

This is always one of the biggest events in the area, especially for Disney fans!

The Cure Insurence Arena in Trenton is home to so many different events like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, Hot Wheels monster truck show, Jojo Siwa even came and performed.

Now, a staple to the Cure Insurence Arena is making its way back in just a few months and it’s perfect for the entire family. Disney on Ice is making its comeback to Trenton and families all over Mercer County are so excited to be able to bring the magic of Disney back to Trenton.

I was scrolling through Facebook when I saw the ad for the 2023 dates and had such a flashback to being a kid. Whenever Disney on Ice would make its way to the Cure Insurence Arena (back when it was the Sovereign Bank Arena), my family and I always were the first to buy tickets.

The ad says “audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into CURE Insurance Arena”.

This is so exciting! You’re honestly never too old to go to these shows or especially for Disney. Tickets are going on sale soon so make sure you set those reminders on your phone and mark your calendars.

Pre-sale begins on 11/10 at 10 am and will end on 11/14 at 11:59 pm, so you have plenty of time! The show dates are March 16-19 2023. All details for the event can be found on their site.

