There has been a huge recall of products bought at Family Dollar and I wanted to make sure you all knew about them. Apparently, the recall is a result of temperature abuse. Stores nationwide are dealing with it and we in New Jersey are one of the states affected.

The recall mostly includes health and hygiene products like toothpaste, ointments, sunscreen, and pain relievers which I have to say did confuse me. I mean isn’t sunscreen built for heat? Toothpaste goes bad in the heat too? Huh. You learn something new every day.

So far, there have been no formal complaints or anyone reporting any sickness but much of that has to do with how quickly Family Dollar responded to the issue.

Upon realizing it, Family Dollar asked affected stores to pull and discard bad items before anyone was adversely affected. If you did purchase any of these items before they were pulled from the shelves you are able to return them for a full refund even without a receipt.

According to The Patch, there is a Family Dollar Customer Service number for questions: 844-636-7687 and they are open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you do have a reaction to one of the 400 products on the list you can call 1-800-332-1088. If you went shopping there recently, it is best to see their list of recalled products to make sure you did not buy anything on the list before using them. Here is the full list of recalled products.

Unfortunately, last February, Family Dollar stores closed in six states after the FDA discovered a rodent infestation revealing thousands of rats in a distribution center, causing another recall which affected over 400 locations.

