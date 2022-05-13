If you have milk allergies, and you love Pierogies, you might want to check your fridge!

According to PennLive.com, Dymski pierogies, marketed as Grandma's Cuisine pierogies in East Stroudsburg PA, has recalled recently-distributed varieties of their cheese-flavored pierogies. These frozen pierogies contain milk, which was mistakenly undeclared in the ingredients label.

These Grandma Cuisine Pierogies were distributed at Restaurant Depot stores, and other retail stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

Have this brand of Pierogies in your fridge? If you're concerned about milk allergies, here are the flavors you'll want to throw away: potato and cheese, potato and cheddar cheese, mini potato cheddar, potato cheddar jalapeño, potato cheddar broccoli, potato and American cheese, sweet cheese, cheese and scallion and spinach and feta.

Unfortunately, Grandma's Cuisine isn't the only brand been recalled. Berrnat's Pierogies and Golden Eagle Pierogies area also being recalled for the same reason.

The Bernat's flavors you should be wary of are potato and cheese, sweet cheese, cheddar and broccoli and spinach and feta.

As for Golden Eagle, the flavors are potato and cheese, cheese, potato and American cheese, sweet cheese, potato and cheddar, spinach and fete, potato cheddar broccoli and cheese scallion.

These Pierogies were distributed between April 2021 and April 2022.

Again, you only really need to be concerned if you have milk allergies, which can be life threatening if milk is consumed.

If you have them and don't want to waste your money by throwing the away, you can return them for a refund.

