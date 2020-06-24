Do You Know What Philadelphia-Style Ice Cream Is?

I grew up in Maryland, but have spent most of my adult life living in Philadelphia suburbs in Bucks or Burlington Counties, so why am I just hearing about Philadelphia-style ice cream?

Earlier today I saw someone online mention that they preferred Philadelphia-style ice cream over French-style ice cream.

I immediately Googled Philadelphia-style ice cream and discovered that French-style ice cream is made with eggs and Philadelphia-style is made without eggs.

Tastecooking.com says that the Philadelphia-style name "doesn't actually have anything to do with Philly." Instead, the name refers to the fact that during Revolutionary times, many of the country's wealthiest people lived in Philadelphia and one of the luxuries they could afford was ice cream.

Tastecooking.com also says that Philadelphia-style or "eggless ice cream is the norm in stores and scoop shops, especially in the Northeastern United States." But, an article on foxnews.com states that most ice creams served in the U.S. is made with eggs (or French-style).

Back to Google I went. I searched for the ingredients in Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream and found "milk, cream, sugar, vegetable gum (tara), and natural flavor." No egg, but what is vegetable gum?

Then I checked the ingredients in Turkey Hill Original Vanilla --- "Milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, whey, nonfat milk, cellulose gel, cellulose gum, natural and artificial flavors, mono & diglycerides, carrageenan, annatto color." No egg.

I checked one more...Ben & Jerry's Vanilla is made with "Cream, skim milk, liquid sugar (sugar, water), water, egg yolks, sugar, guar gum, vanilla extract, vanilla beans, carrageenan."

So here is my conclusion --- I'm okay with or without egg, I just want an ice cream cone right now.