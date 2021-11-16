It's that time of year again where you will eat anything that is put in front of you and not feel guilty at all. Let's be honest after the holidays are over we all complain about having a few extra pounds on us.

Wallet Hub recently shared data that showed 2021’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America. The list is a little interesting.

Overall the Garden State takes the 36th spot on the list of Most Overweight & Obese States in America. Here is why we say this is interesting. Even though Wallet Hub has New Jersey listed as the 16th least overweight & obese state there is a separate category that shows New Jersey as the 5th state with the highest percentage of overweight adults.

So being overweight is a big issue in the state of New Jersey.

Then there was a separate ranking that showed the most obese states and New Jersey was the 7th least obese state in the country.

So these numbers were all over the place, making the Garden a fat/skinny state.

Check out this other interesting fact shared by Wallet Hub, "Obesity costs our health care system $147 billion per year."

That is a ton of money.

According to Wallet Hub, the Physical Activity Council has made it known that there is a "need for more aggressive efforts to combat the issue" of obesity and overweight people in America.

When it came to cities across the country, Philadelphia-Camden, PA-NJ were ranked together as the 70th Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S.

With COVID-19 still being a big thing across the world, the CDC has made it known that "adults with excess weight are at even greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic."

We should all try to be healthier.