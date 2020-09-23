The results of a new study done by BarBlend.com show that several towns in Mercer County are among the least fit in New Jersey.

BarBlend.com looked at a variety of factors to determine a list of the fittest towns in New Jersey, including obesity, access to healthy foods, smoking and alcohol usage, and exercise opportunities.

According to BarBlend.com, 17% of adults drink excessively, 24% say they lack physical activity, and 30% have a high Body Mass Index (BMI). All three of these things are related to poor health.

Overall, BarBlend.com says New Jersey is one of the 10 healthiest states in the U.S., but some of Mercer County's largest towns are among the least fit in the Garden State.

BarBlend.com listed 300 towns in New Jersey and 6 of the bottom third of that list were towns in Mercer County --- Lawrence (#205), Mercerville (#212), East Windsor (#218), Ewing (#240), Hightstown (#242), and Trenton (#297).

No towns in Mercer County were among BarBlend.com's 100 fittest towns in NJ. (The closest was Montgomery, located just north of Princeton, which placed at #12.

Four Mercer County towns were among the middle third of the list --- West Windsor (#112), Princeton (#162), Hamilton Square (#181), and Yardville (#188).

According to BarBlend, the 5 fittest towns in New Jersey are:

Short Hills (Essex County) Upper Saddle River (Bergen County) Glen Rock (Bergen County) Ridgewood (Bergen County) Woodcliff Lake (Bergen County)

For more info on this study, go to BarBlend.com.

BarBlend.com says it is "the world's leading strength training resource and news outlet."