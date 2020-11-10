New Jersey Considered To Have The Least Overweight Adults In The US

If you are from the state of New Jersey you should be very proud of the fact that you are nowhere near being the fattest state in the country. One thing many people try to take pride in is their physical appearance. You can't blame anyone for that because we all want to look good.

According to a survey by Wallet Hub, out of the 50 states in the country as well as the District of Columbia New Jersey has the 4th lowest percentage of obese adults. That is fantastic to know that we don't live in an unhealthy state.

There are three major categories in the "2020s Most Overweight & Obese States in America" survey conducted by WalletHub. Those categories are Obesity and Overweight Prevalence, Health Consequences, and Food and Fitness.

The Garden State took the 40th spot for Obesity and Overweight Prevalence, 22nd spot in Health Consequences, and 36th in Food and Fitness.



It is crazy how much money the United States spends on annual health care costs related to obesity. According to Wallet Hub, the United States spends about $200 billion on obesity.

Want to read another shocking number? Wallet Hub stated that "81.2 million Americans aged 6 and older were completely inactive in 2019." That is a jaw-dropping number that we should probably be a little concerned about.

As for Pennsylvania, Wallet Hub shared that the state has the 3rd lowest percentage of overweight children. That is extremely good because we have to take care of our future.