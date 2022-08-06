Doja Cat Responds to Concerns for Her Mental Health After She Shaved Her Head and Eyebrows

Doja Cat wants everyone to know that she is okay. A day after she shaved her head and eyebrows on Instagram Live, the "Kiss Me More" rapper is responding to concerns for her mental health.

In a video shared by The Shade Room on Friday (Aug. 5), Doja Cat appeared on IG Live and addressed people's concerns that she may need help after her impromptu shave,

"That's what I'm saying. I'm rich, I'm fine," she begins in the clip. "Just the whole 'Are you okay, queen?' shit makes me want to rip my...I guess the hair that I have left out and that would be my pubics."

"I want to rip my fucking pubic hair out, I absolutely hate it," she added.

Although Doja Cat is fully embracing her no eyebrows look (see her IG photos above), fans were probably worried about her well-being when she went on IG Live Thursday night (Aug. 4) and unveiled her newly shaved head.

The 2022 XXL Awards winner told her followers that she shaved off her hair because she was exhausted from wearing wigs while working out in the gym and the wig would get frizzy from her sweating.

"I just do not like to have hair," she said. "I would be working out, but I couldn't focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp."

"I just can't believe that it took me this long to be like, 'Shave your fucking head,'" she concluded.

Afterward, Doja shaved off her eyebrows, much to her delight.

Watch Doja Cat Respond to Concerns for Her Mental Health After Shaving Her Head and Eyebrows