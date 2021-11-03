Don’t Eat The Bagged Lettuce In Pennsylvania, Here’s Why

If you have bought any bagged lettuce from your local grocery store lately, specifically the brand Dole, throw it away. ASAP. The company Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. has recalled their bags of salad due to possible listeria contamination. The recall has been established not only in Pennsylvania but nine other states as well, according to Philly Voice.

Thankfully so far no one has been reported sick. The way this possible contamination was discovered was through a routine inspection by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, according to Philly Voice.

You would be surprised what you will find in the back of your refrigerator. The other day I was cleaning mine out and found two old bags of salad from about a month ago. So be sure to check your fridge for any of these types of products:

•24-ounce Dole Garden Salad with lot codes N28205A and N28205B and UPC code 0-71430-01136-2

•24-ounce Marketside Classic Salad with lot codes N28205A and N28205B and UPC code 6-81131-32895-1

•12-ounce Kroger Brand Garden Salad with lot codes N28211A and N28211B and UPC code 0-11110-91036-3

•12-ounce Salad Classics Garden Salad with lot codes N28211A and N28211B and UPC code 6-88267-18443-7

Either way, it should have been eaten or thrown away by now. According to Philly Voice, the best-if-used-by" date has come and gone. However, if you're an accidental hoarder like me, just double-check. Eating this stuff can do a number on your body. No one has time for diarrhea, stomach aches, or fever. Not to mention, if you're immunocompromised like me, eating something that potentially has this bacteria could be deadly.