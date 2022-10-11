Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey

Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?

I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.

Ok, it really doesn't bother me THAT much, just a slight annoyance, but I know it really drives some people crazy.

I've seen the dirty looks you've given offenders. I've seen the eye rolls. I've heard the "Excuse me, please" requests with a snarky tone. Lol.

I have to admit I was once an offender which is probably why I'm so self aware about it now. I've caught myself doing it a few times and I promise you, I have vowed to never do it again.

Let me apologize if my cart, or I, ever blocked you and hindered your ability from getting your food shopping finished quickly and effectively. I get it, you're busy.

I'm only saying Wegmans because that's where I mostly go grocery shopping, but, I'm sure this happens at all grocery stores.

I know you don't do it on purpose or do it to be mean to the other customers. We all get distracted way too easily these days. I know I do.

Listen, I'm not saying it's wrong to check your shopping list to see what you have to pick up for dinner or call home to ask which Cheerios your family wants or check Facebook to see what your friends are doing while you're stuck grocery shopping (lol), just pull your cart to the side first so everyone can get by.

It's simple.

Thank you. Everyone thanks you.

